Central Pa. Food Bank launches virtual food drive to help Pennsylvanians in need

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday, the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank launched its new virtual food drive that can be accessed from home.

To particpate, go online and select the donation amount. Every dollar raised will help distribute six healthy meals to those in need.

The food bank says the demand for services has increased by 40% since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Anybody can do it from the safety of their own home. You can start a team, join a team. If you go on there and register for a virtual food drive, you can share it on your social media platforms,” Jennifer Sands, CPFB Communications Manager, said.

The Central Pa. Food Bank serves 200,000 Pennsylvanians every month.

To make a donation, visit CentralPaFoodBank.org.