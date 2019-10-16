Central Pennsylvania farm provides White House Christmas Tree

PITMAN, Pa. (WHTM) – A Christmas tree from central Pennsylvania is going to the White House.

Mahantango Valley Farms, near the small village of Pitman in Schuylkill County, is the grand champion winner of the National Christmas Tree Contest, so the White House chose one of its trees to adorn the Blue Room.

The Blue Room tree has been known as the White House’s official tree since 1929 and is traditionally trimmed by the first lady.

“It is probably the most exciting and humbling experience you could experience as a tree grower because you are now providing the White House, America’s home for the president and first lady, a Christmas tree,” owner Larry Snyder told WNEP-TV.

The tree will be cut and transported in November.

