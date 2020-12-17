Central Pennsylvania Snow Emergency cancelations

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) -- The city of Lancaster is lifting its Snow Emergency Thursday, December 17, at 10 a.m. Residents will have until 2 p.m. to move their cars from free parking garage facilities.

Officials say vehicles not removed from designated garages after 2 p.m., will be subject to paid parking. Vehicles may return to snow emergency routes until after the snow emergency has been lifted at 10 a.m.