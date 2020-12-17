Many roads have been cleared following the snowstorm that passed Wednesday. Here is a list of cities canceling withstanding Snow Emergencies.
Dauphin County
- Borough of Highspire – Thursday, December 17, at 12 p.m.
Lancaster
- City of Lancaster – Thursday, December 17, at 10 a.m.
TOP STORIES
- Central Pennsylvania Snow Emergency cancelations
- As the cleanup begins, City of Lancaster to end snow emergency at 10 a.m.
- Snow continues to fall on Northeast US, with vaccine shipments in transit
- Missing Endangered Person Alert: Adugna Mohr
- Pennsylvania road conditions improving following Wednesday’s snowstorm