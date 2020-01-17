Centre County DA responds to Penn State lawsuit

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Centre County District Attorney released a statement regarding the lawsuit against Penn State from former player, Isaiah Humphries.

Thursday, District Attorney Bernie Cantorna, released a statement saying his investigation did not find enough evidence to press charges.

Cantorna said a report was filed in April 2019 stating that “serious crimes of a sexual nature had occurred in the Lasch Building.” After investigating and talking to witnesses, no criminal charges were filed.

Humphries says a number of his teammates abused him during the 2018 season. His lawsuit calls out four current Penn State Players including two from Harrisburg, Damion Barber and Micah Parsons.

Humphries claims he told Coach Franklin about the hazing and abuse.

Cantorna says he welcomes anyone with more information to come forward. In the statement, Cantorna said the investigation currently “does not substantiate the serious allegations made.”

