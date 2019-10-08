CEO: Dick’s destroyed $5M worth of assault-style rifles

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. – Dick’s Sporting Goods has reportedly destroyed more than $5 million worth of military-style semiautomatic rifles.

CEO Edward Stack told CBS News the Coraopolis, Pennsylvania-based sporting goods retailer turned the guns into scrap metal.

After a gunman killed 17 students and staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in 2018, Dick’s ended sales of assault-style rifles and high-capacity magazines, and it banned the sale of all guns to anyone under 21.

Stack told CBS the changes cost the company nearly a quarter-billion dollars in sales.