Chance of deer crashes goes up when daylight saving time ends

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The end of daylight saving time will increase your chances of seeing deer while traveling Pennsylvania roadways.

The time change puts more vehicles on the road during the dusk and dawn hours when deer move the most, the Pennsylvania Game Commission cautions, and deer become more active in autumn with the lead-up to their fall breeding season, commonly referred to as the “rut.”

During the rut, adult bucks go looking for does and sometimes chase the females they encounter.

The game commission cited a report by insurance provider State Farm, which compiles a report on the likelihood drivers in each state will collide with a deer or other large animal. In the 2019 report, Pennsylvania remained third among states.

According to the report, Pennsylvania drivers have a 1-in-52 chance of experiencing a collision with a deer or other large animal.

The game commission is advising motorists to slow down and stay alert.

A driver who hits a deer is not required to report it to the game commission.

If the deer dies, only Pennsylvania residents may claim the carcass. They must call the game commission region office representing the county where the accident occurred within 24 hours.

People taking possession of road-killed deer should be aware of rules related to chronic wasting disease that prohibit the removal of high-risk deer parts, essentially the head and backbone, from any disease management area. The parts must be removed before the deer is taken outside the management area.

If a deer is struck by a vehicle, but not killed, drivers should keep their distance because some deer might recover and move on. If a deer does not move on or poses a public safety risk, drivers should report the incident to a game commission regional office or their law-enforcement agency.

To report a dead deer for removal from state roads, motorists can call the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation at 1-800-FIX-ROAD.