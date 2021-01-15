Changes to Pennsylvania’s “Move Over Law” are taking effect April 27

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Changes to Pennsylvania’s ‘Move Over Law’ are taking effect on April 27, 2021.

The new additions will require approaching drivers who are unable to merge into a further lane, to reduce their speed by 20 miles-per-hour less than the posted speed limit.

The law will:

Imposes two points for failure to merge into the lane not next to the emergency response area.

Set fines at $500 for first-time offenders, $1,000 for a second offense, and $2,000 for a third or subsequent offense.

Require a 90-day license suspension for a third or subsequent offense. The license suspension will also apply to accidents that seriously harm or kill another person.

Set additional fines of up to $10,000 for violators who injure or kill an emergency service responder or an individual in or near a disabled vehicle.

Double fines for several traffic violations when committed in an emergency response area when first responders are present.

An emergency response area is defined as “an emergency vehicle has its lights flashing, or where road crews or emergency responders have lighted flares, posted signs, or try to warn travelers,” according to the Lititz Borough Police Department.