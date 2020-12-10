Chanukah, the Festival of Lights virtual celebration to begin on Pa. Capitol steps

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Chanukah, the Festival of Lights, will be celebrated at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020 on the Third Steps of the Capitol, by lighting Pennsylvania’s Menorah.

The event traditionally features musical entertainment, dancing, activities for children, Chanukah gifts, latkes and sufganiyot, traditional Chanukah delicacies.

However, this year’s lighting will take place without the usual in-person celebrations. The Menorah will be lit by Rabbi Shmuel Pewzner, of Chabad Lubavitch.

In lieu of his in-person attendance, Governor Tom Wolf wished a happy and blessed Chanukah to Pennsylvanians in a video announcement, Thursday morning.

“Many members of our communities have experienced hardship and loss this year. And for all of us, our holiday celebrations look very different,” Wolf said. “But our faith sustains us, and reminds us that hope will see us through to brighter days.”

The holiday of Chanukah, which lasts eight days, commemorates the establishment of Freedom of Religion for Israelites. It contains a universal message for all faiths—that goodwill overpower evil, freedom will win over oppression, and light over darkness.