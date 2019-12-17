Co-founder of Heeding God’s Call dies at 71

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pastor, community builder, and co-founder of Heeding God’s Call, Fred Kauffman, died of a heart attack on Dec. 10 at 71-years-old.

Heeding God’s Call is an interfaith group that supports gun control legislation. The organization has several chapters throughout Pennsylvania and has had an active voice in the community pushing back against gun violence.

Among the work that Kauffman was involved in Heeding God’s Call, he also served as a pastor in Philadelphia and as a program coordinator for MCC East Coast.

He is survived by his wife, Minh; his brother, Don; his sons, Timothy and Tony.

Kauffman’s viewing and service were held in Philadelphia Tuesday evening.