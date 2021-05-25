Cocktails to-go bill passes Pennsylvania House of Representatives

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania House of Representatives passed a bill that would make to-go cocktails a permanent fixture.

In May of 2020, Governor Wolf signed a bill allowing businesses with proper licenses to sell mixed drinks to-go if they suffered an impact in sales due to COVID-19 restrictions. This bill removes the loss requirement in order to make to-go cocktails permanent.

“Cocktails to-go have proven to be a critical revenue stream for Pennsylvania businesses during COVID-19, and making this measure permanent will only provide increased stability in the future,” US Distilled Spirits Council Vice-President David Wojnar said.

The bill passed by a final vote of 187-14 and now awaits action from the State Senate Law and Justice Committee for consideration.