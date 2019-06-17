Committee moves bill expanding school use of cyber snow days

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A bill that would allow all Pennsylvania school districts to use cyber snow days is headed to the state House of Representatives where its approval would send the measure to Gov. Tom Wolf for his signature.

Senate Bill 440 was unanimously approved Monday by the House Education Committee.

Cyber snow days, or flexible instructional days, allow teachers to assign work to students at home when school is closed due to weather or other issues. Students complete their assignments online.

The proposal would allow up to five flexible instructional days in a school year.

Twelve school districts currently have flexible instructional days under a three-year pilot program that ends this year.