Communities In Schools of Pennsylvania given $1.5 million donation for student assistance

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Communities In Schools of Pennsylvania (CISPA) has received a gift of $1.5 million from a philanthropist to provide help to thousands of Pennsylvania students to ensure they have the keys to success in school and in life.

According to the President and CEO, CISPA is the local affiliate of more than 40 Communities In Schools networks to receive a donation from MacKenzie Scott of the Scott Foundation, who said CISPA’s success record and its focus on equity and inclusion was part of why she gave the donation.

CISPA says this donation will greatly help students affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and challenges of social isolation, economic crisis, stress and trauma. They also want to build a support system for students and families who’d otherwise feel left behind.

“This is the largest, and most inspiring, donation in the history of our organization. These funds will allow us to broaden our reach and deepen our impact,” said Jenna Lewis, CEO of CIS of Pennsylvania, which currently serves 12,000 students in 21 schools. “There is still so much work to be done to empower students to stay in school and succeed academically, particularly in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This gift is a testament to our organization’s ability to achieve outcomes, even during incredibly difficult times.”

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

While it’s still in the works, CISPA has plans to use the money with the goal of building sustainable systems and programs, increasing operational excellence, doing advocacy work and empowering students.

“This is an incredible opportunity for our organization to strategize about how we can best affect change throughout the school districts we partner with so that more students can stay in school and walk across the stage at graduation. We are incredibly honored by the trust that is being placed in our leadership and staff with this gift,” CISPA Executive Director Jessica Knapp said.

CISPA utilizes school-based workers inside schools to help students with non-academic needs, in partnership with parents and teachers. CISPA also gives families in need food, housing, healthcare, counseling, technology access and more to allow students to focus on their academics.

To learn more about CISPA, click here.