Concerns in Pennsylvania over nursing home fatality rate

Pennsylvania

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The state has been focused on nursing homes and personal care facilities lately but advocates say they’ve been raising concerns for years.

70% of COVID-19 deaths have been in nursing homes and long term care facilities as a result, the health secretary ordered universal testing, the attorney general is investigating for criminal wrong-doing, and the senate promised more funding.

The state Senate also passed a bill for additional funding and is now waiting for movement in the House.

