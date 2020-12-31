Congressman John Joyce to object election certification process on Jan. 6, 2021

The U.S. Capitol as seen on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHTM) — On Thursday, Congressman John Joyce M.D. (PA-13) announced his plans to object the 2020 Electoral College certification process on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.

“Unfortunately, the many unlawful actions undertaken by the Pennsylvania Governor’s office, the Secretary of State, and what has been described as a rogue Pennsylvania Supreme Court exceeded and circumvented the state legislature’s clear constitutional authority,” said Dr. Joyce in a joint statement released by the Pa. Republican Congressional delegation.

Since Election Day on Nov. 3, Dr. Joyce has been in agreement with President Trump’s claims that the election certification was conducted under unlawful action.

A timeline of Congressman Joyce’s actions since Nov. 3 are detailed below:

• November 6, 2020: Dr. Joyce and 38 fellow Members of Congress call on U.S. Attorney General Barr to begin a federal investigation and exercise oversight on the November 3 elections in Pennsylvania and around the country.

• November 7, 2020: Dr. Joyce and fellow Republican Members of the Pennsylvania Congressional delegation urge Governor Wolf, PA Attorney General Shapiro, and Secretary Boockvar to uphold the law of Pennsylvania and ensure that every LEGAL vote is counted once. They also call on Governor Wolf to recuse AG Shapiro, a hyper-partisan candidate, from ALL election oversight.

• November-December: Dr. Joyce supports President Trump’s legal challenges in Pennsylvania.

• December 1, 2020: Dr. Joyce and 36 fellow Members of Congress urge U.S. Attorney General Barr to take “bold and courageous action” in DOJ investigation of widespread allegations of election fraud in Pennsylvania and around the country and to uphold the rule of law and ensure legal justice for President Trump. As they write, “justice delayed is justice denied.”

• December 7, 2020: Dr. Joyce files an amicus brief in support of Kelly v. Pennsylvania, urging the U.S. Supreme Court to take up Congressman Mike Kelly’s case against the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

• December 8, 2020: Dr. Joyce co-sponsors H.R.8830, the You Must Be Alive to Vote Act of 2020, which will require states to obtain information from Social Security Administration on deaths for purposes of voter registration list maintenance – and to prevent dead people from voting.

• December 10, 2020: In support of President Trump, Dr. Joyce files an amicus brief urging the U.S. Supreme Court to take up Texas v. Pennsylvania and give all due consideration to our President.

• December 24, 2020: Dr. Joyce files an amicus brief calling on the U.S. Supreme Court to take up Kelly v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and uphold the Constitution of Pennsylvania.

• December 31, 2020: Dr. Joyce and members of the Republican Pennsylvania Congressional delegation release statement announcing that they will object to the Electoral College certification process.

According to a statement released by Congressman Joyce, “Given this failure of the Commonwealth’s leadership, they cannot agree to support electors chosen based upon an inaccurate total vote count.”