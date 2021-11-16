Congressman Scott Perry tests positive for COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Congressman Scott Perry (PA-10) has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Like so many of our friends and neighbors, Congressman Perry has tested positive for COVID-19. As directed by the House Physician, he will continue working while quarantining at home. His symptoms are quite mild, and he’s looking forward to a full recovery,” his office stated in a press release.

The office announced they will not have any further comments on the confirmed positive test.