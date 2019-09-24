Construction fumes sicken children and teachers at Propel Schools Pitcairn

PITCAIRN, Pa. (AP) – Three students and have been treated for nausea after breathing in fumes from a construction site near Propel Schools Pitcairn.

School spokeswoman Sonya Toler says officials evacuated about 280 students and staff from the Propel Schools Pitcairn building just after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Students were dismissed for the day an hour later.

Toler said the problem came from a long-term sewer project near the school that caused nausea and watery eyes for students and staff.

They evacuated to a nearby church, where a restaurant delivered pizza for lunch while none of the six victims were kept at the hospital.

Toler says classes are scheduled as normal Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.