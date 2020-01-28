Live Now
Contractor charged in murder of man found in burning vehicle

Pennsylvania

by: The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Authorities say a roofing contractor has been charged in the murder of a man whose body was found in a burning Jeep in south Philadelphia last week.

Prosecutors on Tuesday announced charges against 39-year-old Luis Cruz in the Jan. 21 murder of 43-year-old Joslyn Morgan. District Attorney Larry Krasner says the defendant “appears to have taken a man’s life over an argument about the quality of his roofing work.”

Cruz is charged with murder, arson, weapons offenses, abuse of a corpse and evidence-tampering. He remains in custody pending a Feb. 12 hearing; court documents don’t list a defense attorney.

