Contractor charged in murder of man found in burning vehicle

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Authorities say a roofing contractor has been charged in the murder of a man whose body was found in a burning Jeep in south Philadelphia last week.

Prosecutors on Tuesday announced charges against 39-year-old Luis Cruz in the Jan. 21 murder of 43-year-old Joslyn Morgan. District Attorney Larry Krasner says the defendant “appears to have taken a man’s life over an argument about the quality of his roofing work.”

Cruz is charged with murder, arson, weapons offenses, abuse of a corpse and evidence-tampering. He remains in custody pending a Feb. 12 hearing; court documents don’t list a defense attorney.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)