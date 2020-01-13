Cops: Drive-by shooting leaves toddler, his uncle wounded

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Authorities say a shooter in a passing vehicle opened fire a man holding a toddler in his arms on a Philadelphia street, hitting the man in the shoulder and leaving the child with a graze wound on his head.

The shooting occurred late Sunday afternoon. The man was holding his 18-month-old nephew when the shots rang out. Authorities say he put himself around” the child when he dove to the ground to avoid the shots”, likely saving the child’s life.

Both victims were hospitalized in stable condition.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation, but authorities believe the man was the shooter’s intended target.

