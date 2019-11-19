Cops: Woman left child alone in hotel so she could gamble

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a New Jersey woman left a 4-year-old girl alone in a hotel room while she gambled at a Pennsylvania casino.

Police went to the Wind Creek Casino in Bethlehem around 4 a.m. Saturday after the girl was found wandering alone in the casino’s hotel lobby. The girl told the officers she was looking for Rebecca Yandoli, a 26-year-old Hunterdon County resident who was soon found gambling on the main floor of the casino.

Authorities say Yandoli told officers she had left the girl alone in the hotel room around 1:15 a.m. and then went to gamble. She’s been charged with child endangerment.

It wasn’t known Tuesday if Yandoli has retained an attorney. Authorities have said if she was related to the girl.

