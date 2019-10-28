Coroner: Woman, girl, 6, found dead after fire

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (AP) – A coroner says a woman and a 6-year-old girl were found dead after an early morning fire in central Pennsylvania.

The Clearfield County coroner says 52-year-old Mary Beth Erickson and the child were found after the fire in Lawrence Township.

The blaze was reported in the home at about 3 a.m. Monday. Two other people were reportedly taken to a Pittsburgh hospital, but there was no immediate word on their conditions.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

