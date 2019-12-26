Council seeks public feedback on state agency green practices

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Wolf administration’s GreenGov Council is inviting the public to give feedback on its efforts to boost green and sustainable practices in state government.

The council will give an update on its plans for 2020 during a meeting at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at PEMA headquarters on Elmerton Avenue in Harrisburg.

State agencies use an annual survey to evaluate progress and achievements toward using fewer resources, which reduces carbon emissions and saves taxpayer dollars.

For more information on the public meeting or to RSVP, email RA-GSGreenGov@pa.gov or call 717-787-4987.