Councilman, wife plead not guilty in federal corruption case

by: The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – A Philadelphia City Council member and his wife have pleaded not guilty to fraud charges in what officials said was a “widespread corruption conspiracy.”

Councilman Kenyatta Johnson and his wife, Dawn Chavous, were each released after posting $15,000 bonds.

They are charged with honest services wire fraud in a 22-count indictment that was handed up Wednesday and could each face up to 40 years in prison if convicted.

Johnson, a 46-year-old Democrat, has served on the council since 2012. Two former executives of the Philadelphia-based nonprofit Universal Companies were also charged and have pleaded not guilty.

