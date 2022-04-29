(Stacker) — Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Pennsylvania with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America. Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

#50. Berks County

– Child food insecurity rate: 13.6%

— Number of food insecure children: 12,770

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 9.4%

#49. Westmoreland County

– Child food insecurity rate: 13.9%

— Number of food insecure children: 9,080

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 10.4%

#48. Allegheny County

– Child food insecurity rate: 13.9%

— Number of food insecure children: 31,950

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 10.4%

#47. Lehigh County

– Child food insecurity rate: 14.1%

— Number of food insecure children: 11,690

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 10.0%

#46. Wyoming County

– Child food insecurity rate: 14.4%

— Number of food insecure children: 770

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 10.6%

You may also like: Counties with the most veterans in Pennsylvania

#45. Juniata County

– Child food insecurity rate: 14.5%

— Number of food insecure children: 810

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7%

#44. Monroe County

– Child food insecurity rate: 14.5%

— Number of food insecure children: 4,840

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 9.4%

#43. Elk County

– Child food insecurity rate: 15.0%

— Number of food insecure children: 880

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7%

#42. Bedford County

– Child food insecurity rate: 15.2%

— Number of food insecure children: 1,450

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 11.5%

#41. Fulton County

– Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%

— Number of food insecure children: 450

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 11.3%

You may also like: Highest-rated specialty museums in Pennsylvania, according to Tripadvisor

#40. Snyder County

– Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%

— Number of food insecure children: 1,310

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 10.9%

#39. Dauphin County

– Child food insecurity rate: 15.5%

— Number of food insecure children: 9,620

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 9.7%

#38. Wayne County

– Child food insecurity rate: 15.6%

— Number of food insecure children: 1,340

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 11.2%

#37. Columbia County

– Child food insecurity rate: 15.6%

— Number of food insecure children: 1,810

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 11.7%

#36. Pike County

– Child food insecurity rate: 15.8%

— Number of food insecure children: 1,580

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 9.9%

You may also like: Best counties to raise a family in Pennsylvania

#35. Bradford County

– Child food insecurity rate: 15.9%

— Number of food insecure children: 2,140

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 11.6%

#34. Beaver County

– Child food insecurity rate: 15.9%

— Number of food insecure children: 5,130

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 11.0%

#33. Susquehanna County

– Child food insecurity rate: 16.3%

— Number of food insecure children: 1,250

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 11.4%

#32. Armstrong County

– Child food insecurity rate: 16.3%

— Number of food insecure children: 2,070

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 12.1%

#31. Schuylkill County

– Child food insecurity rate: 16.6%

— Number of food insecure children: 4,670

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 12.0%

You may also like: Highest-rated Class of 2021 football recruits from Pennsylvania

#30. Indiana County

– Child food insecurity rate: 16.8%

— Number of food insecure children: 2,570

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 12.5%

#29. Lackawanna County

– Child food insecurity rate: 16.8%

— Number of food insecure children: 7,240

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 12.7%

#28. Tioga County

– Child food insecurity rate: 16.9%

— Number of food insecure children: 1,380

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 12.7%

#27. Crawford County

– Child food insecurity rate: 16.9%

— Number of food insecure children: 3,040

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 12.4%

#26. Clinton County

– Child food insecurity rate: 17.1%

— Number of food insecure children: 1,350

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 13.3%

You may also like: Where people in Pennsylvania are moving to most

#25. Carbon County

– Child food insecurity rate: 17.1%

— Number of food insecure children: 2,120

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 11.7%

#24. Warren County

– Child food insecurity rate: 17.2%

— Number of food insecure children: 1,330

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 11.7%

#23. Lycoming County

– Child food insecurity rate: 17.2%

— Number of food insecure children: 4,040

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 12.1%

#22. Clarion County

– Child food insecurity rate: 17.4%

— Number of food insecure children: 1,270

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 13.3%

#21. Blair County

– Child food insecurity rate: 17.5%

— Number of food insecure children: 4,400

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 13.0%

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to Pennsylvania

#20. Sullivan County

– Child food insecurity rate: 17.6%

— Number of food insecure children: 130

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 12.1%

#19. Venango County

– Child food insecurity rate: 17.6%

— Number of food insecure children: 1,790

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 12.8%

#18. Greene County

– Child food insecurity rate: 17.7%

— Number of food insecure children: 1,260

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 12.9%

#17. Mifflin County

– Child food insecurity rate: 17.7%

— Number of food insecure children: 1,840

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 12.4%

#16. Northumberland County

– Child food insecurity rate: 17.7%

— Number of food insecure children: 3,190

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 12.7%

You may also like: Highest-earning counties in Pennsylvania

#15. Somerset County

– Child food insecurity rate: 17.8%

— Number of food insecure children: 2,420

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 11.9%

#14. Erie County

– Child food insecurity rate: 17.8%

— Number of food insecure children: 10,510

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 12.5%

#13. Lawrence County

– Child food insecurity rate: 18.0%

— Number of food insecure children: 3,120

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 12.7%

#12. Huntingdon County

– Child food insecurity rate: 18.2%

— Number of food insecure children: 1,510

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 12.2%

#11. Jefferson County

– Child food insecurity rate: 18.2%

— Number of food insecure children: 1,700

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 91.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 9.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 12.9%

You may also like: States sending the most people to Pennsylvania

#10. Luzerne County

– Child food insecurity rate: 18.8%

— Number of food insecure children: 11,770

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 12.5%

#9. Mercer County

– Child food insecurity rate: 18.9%

— Number of food insecure children: 4,130

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 12.6%

#8. Potter County

– Child food insecurity rate: 19.3%

— Number of food insecure children: 670

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 13.4%

#7. Clearfield County

– Child food insecurity rate: 19.8%

— Number of food insecure children: 2,940

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 13.0%

#6. Cambria County

– Child food insecurity rate: 20.0%

— Number of food insecure children: 5,130

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 13.5%

You may also like: Highest-earning counties in Pennsylvania

#5. McKean County

– Child food insecurity rate: 20.2%

— Number of food insecure children: 1,650

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 13.7%

#4. Fayette County

– Child food insecurity rate: 21.6%

— Number of food insecure children: 5,460

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 14.6%

#3. Cameron County

– Child food insecurity rate: 22.1%

— Number of food insecure children: 170

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 95.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 5.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 14.2%

#2. Philadelphia County

– Child food insecurity rate: 24.2%

— Number of food insecure children: 83,460

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 57.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 43.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 14.4%

#1. Forest County

– Child food insecurity rate: 26.4%

— Number of food insecure children: 210

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 14.7%