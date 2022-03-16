(Stacker) – In certain corners of the U.S., the only way you’ll ever be considered a local is if you were born there. Elsewhere, particularly in major metropolitan centers, the constant influx of new businesses, college students, and families can transform neighborhoods every few years and certainly decade over decade.

Americans change their addresses at higher rates than most other countries, but that “move, move, move” mentality may be shifting. In 2016, the U.S. Census Bureau reported that only 11.2% of respondents had moved within the last year. Additionally, 72% of Americans reported living in or close to the city they grew up in.

To learn more about where people are staying put, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Pennsylvania using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percentage of residents that were born in the state as of 2019.

Keep reading to discover which counties in Pennsylvania have the most born-and-bred residents.

#30. Sullivan County

– Population: 6,135

– Born in Pennsylvania: 4,981 (81.2% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 1,046 (17.0% of population)

— Midwest (1.6%), Northeast (9.1%), South (5.0%), West (1.0%)

– Born in another country: 91 (1.5% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.2%), Europe (0.3%), Latin America (0.9%), North America (0.1%), Oceania (0.0%)

#29. Butler County

– Population: 186,899

– Born in Pennsylvania: 153,455 (82.1% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 28,351 (15.2% of population)

— Midwest (5.2%), Northeast (3.7%), South (4.6%), West (1.6%)

– Born in another country: 4,479 (2.4% of population)

— Africa (0.1%), Asia (1.0%), Europe (0.7%), Latin America (0.5%), North America (0.1%), Oceania (0.0%)

#28. Washington County

– Population: 207,212

– Born in Pennsylvania: 170,341 (82.2% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 32,052 (15.5% of population)

— Midwest (4.2%), Northeast (2.5%), South (6.9%), West (1.7%)

– Born in another country: 4,039 (1.9% of population)

— Africa (0.1%), Asia (0.8%), Europe (0.6%), Latin America (0.4%), North America (0.1%), Oceania (0.0%)

#27. Crawford County

– Population: 85,665

– Born in Pennsylvania: 70,459 (82.2% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 13,692 (16.0% of population)

— Midwest (6.8%), Northeast (3.5%), South (4.2%), West (1.4%)

– Born in another country: 1,095 (1.3% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.5%), Europe (0.3%), Latin America (0.3%), North America (0.1%), Oceania (0.0%)

#26. Lawrence County

– Population: 86,727

– Born in Pennsylvania: 71,867 (82.9% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 13,261 (15.3% of population)

— Midwest (7.3%), Northeast (2.5%), South (4.0%), West (1.2%)

– Born in another country: 1,334 (1.5% of population)

— Africa (0.1%), Asia (0.3%), Europe (0.7%), Latin America (0.3%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.0%)

#25. Beaver County

– Population: 165,833

– Born in Pennsylvania: 137,532 (82.9% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 24,656 (14.9% of population)

— Midwest (5.1%), Northeast (2.7%), South (5.7%), West (1.3%)

– Born in another country: 3,042 (1.8% of population)

— Africa (0.1%), Asia (0.4%), Europe (0.8%), Latin America (0.4%), North America (0.1%), Oceania (0.0%)

#24. Lycoming County

– Population: 114,330

– Born in Pennsylvania: 95,003 (83.1% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 16,482 (14.4% of population)

— Midwest (2.2%), Northeast (6.3%), South (4.3%), West (1.5%)

– Born in another country: 2,312 (2.0% of population)

— Africa (0.1%), Asia (0.7%), Europe (0.5%), Latin America (0.5%), North America (0.2%), Oceania (0.0%)

#23. Forest County

– Population: 7,313

– Born in Pennsylvania: 6,098 (83.4% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 1,139 (15.6% of population)

— Midwest (4.6%), Northeast (5.0%), South (3.9%), West (1.0%)

– Born in another country: 64 (0.9% of population)

— Africa (0.2%), Asia (0.2%), Europe (0.1%), Latin America (0.3%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.0%)

#22. Columbia County

– Population: 65,715

– Born in Pennsylvania: 54,824 (83.4% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 9,286 (14.1% of population)

— Midwest (2.1%), Northeast (7.2%), South (3.3%), West (1.2%)

– Born in another country: 1,387 (2.1% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.8%), Europe (0.6%), Latin America (0.7%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.0%)

#21. Snyder County

– Population: 40,483

– Born in Pennsylvania: 34,046 (84.1% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 5,694 (14.1% of population)

— Midwest (2.3%), Northeast (6.1%), South (3.8%), West (1.7%)

– Born in another country: 560 (1.4% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.5%), Europe (0.2%), Latin America (0.5%), North America (0.1%), Oceania (0.0%)

#20. Fayette County

– Population: 131,302

– Born in Pennsylvania: 110,919 (84.5% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 18,098 (13.8% of population)

— Midwest (2.9%), Northeast (2.0%), South (7.6%), West (1.1%)

– Born in another country: 1,787 (1.4% of population)

— Africa (0.1%), Asia (0.4%), Europe (0.4%), Latin America (0.4%), North America (0.1%), Oceania (0.0%)

#19. Schuylkill County

– Population: 142,674

– Born in Pennsylvania: 121,071 (84.9% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 17,874 (12.5% of population)

— Midwest (1.3%), Northeast (6.8%), South (3.0%), West (1.0%)

– Born in another country: 2,907 (2.0% of population)

— Africa (0.1%), Asia (0.4%), Europe (0.5%), Latin America (1.0%), North America (0.1%), Oceania (0.0%)

#18. Clearfield County

– Population: 79,908

– Born in Pennsylvania: 67,814 (84.9% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 9,869 (12.4% of population)

— Midwest (2.7%), Northeast (4.7%), South (3.5%), West (1.3%)

– Born in another country: 2,011 (2.5% of population)

— Africa (0.2%), Asia (0.5%), Europe (0.3%), Latin America (1.4%), North America (0.1%), Oceania (0.0%)

#17. Somerset County

– Population: 74,361

– Born in Pennsylvania: 63,388 (85.2% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 10,087 (13.6% of population)

— Midwest (2.3%), Northeast (2.6%), South (7.1%), West (1.2%)

– Born in another country: 647 (0.9% of population)

— Africa (0.1%), Asia (0.3%), Europe (0.2%), Latin America (0.2%), North America (0.1%), Oceania (0.0%)

#16. Clinton County

– Population: 38,915

– Born in Pennsylvania: 33,179 (85.3% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 4,899 (12.6% of population)

— Midwest (2.1%), Northeast (5.1%), South (4.2%), West (1.1%)

– Born in another country: 581 (1.5% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.7%), Europe (0.4%), Latin America (0.3%), North America (0.1%), Oceania (0.0%)

#15. Huntingdon County

– Population: 45,369

– Born in Pennsylvania: 38,944 (85.8% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 5,492 (12.1% of population)

— Midwest (2.2%), Northeast (3.5%), South (5.4%), West (1.0%)

– Born in another country: 685 (1.5% of population)

— Africa (0.1%), Asia (0.6%), Europe (0.4%), Latin America (0.4%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.0%)

#14. Clarion County

– Population: 38,715

– Born in Pennsylvania: 33,373 (86.2% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 4,763 (12.3% of population)

— Midwest (3.3%), Northeast (3.8%), South (3.5%), West (1.6%)

– Born in another country: 426 (1.1% of population)

— Africa (0.1%), Asia (0.4%), Europe (0.5%), Latin America (0.1%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.0%)

#13. Indiana County

– Population: 85,032

– Born in Pennsylvania: 73,476 (86.4% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 9,915 (11.7% of population)

— Midwest (3.3%), Northeast (2.9%), South (4.0%), West (1.4%)

– Born in another country: 1,364 (1.6% of population)

— Africa (0.1%), Asia (0.9%), Europe (0.3%), Latin America (0.3%), North America (0.1%), Oceania (0.0%)

#12. Westmoreland County

– Population: 352,590

– Born in Pennsylvania: 305,122 (86.5% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 40,707 (11.5% of population)

— Midwest (3.0%), Northeast (2.4%), South (4.5%), West (1.5%)

– Born in another country: 5,586 (1.6% of population)

— Africa (0.1%), Asia (0.7%), Europe (0.5%), Latin America (0.3%), North America (0.1%), Oceania (0.0%)

#11. Blair County

– Population: 123,157

– Born in Pennsylvania: 107,477 (87.3% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 13,823 (11.2% of population)

— Midwest (2.2%), Northeast (3.4%), South (4.2%), West (1.4%)

– Born in another country: 1,499 (1.2% of population)

— Africa (0.1%), Asia (0.5%), Europe (0.4%), Latin America (0.2%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.0%)

#10. Perry County

– Population: 46,053

– Born in Pennsylvania: 40,262 (87.4% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 5,062 (11.0% of population)

— Midwest (1.7%), Northeast (3.6%), South (4.4%), West (1.0%)

– Born in another country: 488 (1.1% of population)

— Africa (0.1%), Asia (0.3%), Europe (0.2%), Latin America (0.4%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.0%)

#9. Jefferson County

– Population: 43,846

– Born in Pennsylvania: 38,372 (87.5% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 5,063 (11.5% of population)

— Midwest (3.3%), Northeast (3.5%), South (3.6%), West (1.2%)

– Born in another country: 266 (0.6% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.2%), Europe (0.3%), Latin America (0.1%), North America (0.1%), Oceania (0.0%)

#8. Cameron County

– Population: 4,611

– Born in Pennsylvania: 4,039 (87.6% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 515 (11.2% of population)

— Midwest (2.5%), Northeast (4.5%), South (3.0%), West (0.6%)

– Born in another country: 51 (1.1% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.8%), Europe (0.1%), Latin America (0.0%), North America (0.1%), Oceania (0.0%)

#7. Cambria County

– Population: 133,009

– Born in Pennsylvania: 116,813 (87.8% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 14,431 (10.8% of population)

— Midwest (2.5%), Northeast (2.8%), South (4.4%), West (1.0%)

– Born in another country: 1,418 (1.1% of population)

— Africa (0.1%), Asia (0.4%), Europe (0.2%), Latin America (0.3%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.0%)

#6. Northumberland County

– Population: 91,761

– Born in Pennsylvania: 80,838 (88.1% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 9,275 (10.1% of population)

— Midwest (1.7%), Northeast (4.1%), South (3.1%), West (0.7%)

– Born in another country: 1,355 (1.5% of population)

— Africa (0.1%), Asia (0.4%), Europe (0.3%), Latin America (0.7%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.0%)

#5. Venango County

– Population: 51,818

– Born in Pennsylvania: 45,938 (88.7% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 5,358 (10.3% of population)

— Midwest (3.0%), Northeast (2.8%), South (3.2%), West (1.3%)

– Born in another country: 337 (0.7% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.2%), Europe (0.2%), Latin America (0.1%), North America (0.1%), Oceania (0.0%)

#4. Juniata County

– Population: 24,624

– Born in Pennsylvania: 21,926 (89.0% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 2,008 (8.2% of population)

— Midwest (1.0%), Northeast (2.7%), South (2.6%), West (0.6%)

– Born in another country: 540 (2.2% of population)

— Africa (0.3%), Asia (0.3%), Europe (0.2%), Latin America (1.3%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.0%)

#3. Mifflin County

– Population: 46,276

– Born in Pennsylvania: 41,878 (90.5% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 3,846 (8.3% of population)

— Midwest (1.5%), Northeast (2.3%), South (3.6%), West (0.7%)

– Born in another country: 408 (0.9% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.4%), Europe (0.1%), Latin America (0.3%), North America (0.1%), Oceania (0.0%)

#2. Elk County

– Population: 30,340

– Born in Pennsylvania: 27,597 (91.0% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 2,415 (8.0% of population)

— Midwest (1.6%), Northeast (3.0%), South (2.5%), West (0.9%)

– Born in another country: 260 (0.9% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.4%), Europe (0.3%), Latin America (0.0%), North America (0.1%), Oceania (0.0%)

#1. Armstrong County

– Population: 65,867

– Born in Pennsylvania: 60,298 (91.5% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 4,989 (7.6% of population)

— Midwest (2.0%), Northeast (1.6%), South (2.9%), West (1.0%)

– Born in another country: 320 (0.5% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.2%), Europe (0.1%), Latin America (0.1%), North America (0.1%), Oceania (0.0%)