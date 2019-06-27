County official charged with embezzling $30K

SUNBURY, Pa. (WHTM) – The former chief of Northumberland County’s adult probation office has been arrested for stealing more than $30,000 from house arrest funds.

James Cortelyou, 41, of Herndon, is charged with theft, receiving stolen property and related counts.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office said Cortelyou stole funds while he was chief from 2014 to 2016.

Authorities said soon after his first day as chief, Cortelyou took sole control of the fund. When witnesses discovered irregularities and brought them to Cortelyou’s attention, he told them not to say anything to anyone.

Cortelyou was fired after the irregularities were reported to the county’s president judge. An audit later found $31,530 was missing from deposits to the fund from June 2014 to February 2016.

Cortelyou is the second public official charged for stealing from Northumberland County during the same time period. In March 2019, former prothonotary Justin Dunkelberger was arrested for stealing $30,000 from a public funds account. He pleaded guilty in June and paid back the funds.