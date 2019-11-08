Court allows seizure of camera in elk feeding case

An elk is seen near the Elk County Visitor Center after its official opening in Benezette, Pa., Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2010. (AP Photo/Steve Manuel)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania appeals court says a game warden had the right to seize a wildlife camera without a warrant during an investigation into illegal elk feeding in Elk County.

A three-judge Commonwealth Court panel on Friday overturned a county judge’s ruling that a Game Commission wildlife conservation officer acted improperly in taking the camera.

The opinion says the officer warned 53-year-old Keith Robert Laskovich in 2016 not to feed elk at his hunting camp adjacent to a state game land, then seized the camera the following year.

The warden later got a search warrant for the camera’s memory card and charged Laskovich with illegally feeding elk.

A judge threw out the evidence, but the appeals court says the camera was in plain view so the seizure didn’t violate privacy rights.

