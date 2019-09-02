PENN HILLS, Pa. (WHTM) – A woman accused of abducting a missing 2-year-old girl in western Pennsylvania told police she was asked to take the toddler, WTAE reports.

Sharena Islam Nancy told police the girl’s father “sold” the girl to “an unnamed individual” for $10,000. Nancy claims the father asked her to drive Nalani Johnson “20 minutes from a gas station in Monroeville along U.S. Route 22,” the Pittsburgh television station reported, citing a criminal complaint.

Nancy told police she eventually gave Nalani to a person in a silver SUV with out-of-state plates. According to the complaint, police have found no evidence of the silver SUV.

Authorities have not commented on Nancy’s claims.

Nalani’s father told police he was in a car with Nalani and Nancy, and Nancy drove off with his daughter when he got out of the car. He says he tried calling Nancy, but she didn’t answer.

Nalani has been missing since Saturday. Nancy has been located.

–

Information from WTAE-TV; https://www.wtae.com