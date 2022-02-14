Court rules against Philadelphia lost-gun reporting law

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A state court is stopping a Philadelphia ordinance that requires gun owners to tell police when a firearm has been lost or stolen. A three-judge Commonwealth Court panel on Monday issued a permanent injunction, saying the Uniform Firearms Act preempts city ordinances. One of the judges says the decision is legally correct but warns it also puts people’s lives at risk.

Philadelphia Police had sought a $2,000 fine against a man charged with violating the reporting mandate. The judges cited a 1996 state Supreme Court decision that said assault weapons restrictions in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh weren’t allowed, saying the Legislature alone can regulate guns.