Judge to rule soon on victim rights referendum vote counting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania judge expects to rule quickly about whether votes for and against a victims’ rights constitutional amendment ballot question will be counted and certified next month, as a legal challenge continues.

Commonwealth Court Judge Ellen Ceisler said after a hearing Wednesday she plans to issue an order in the next couple days regarding the Nov. 5 voting on the Marsy’s Law ballot question.

Lawyers for the state League of Women Voters and four voters who sued to challenge the proposal urged Ceisler to “freeze the status quo” to prevent the changes from being enacted even if a majority approves.

The attorney general’s office, representing the state’s chief elections official, says thousands of votes have already been cast and a preliminary injunction would confuse voters and could affect the results.

