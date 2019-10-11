Court tosses award to Cowboys’ fan jumped in Eagles’ stadium

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania appeals court is overturning a jury verdict against the Philadelphia Eagles, saying the football team isn’t liable for injuries suffered by a fan wearing a Troy Aikman jersey who was jumped in a stadium bathroom.

Superior Court on Friday threw out the decision that had granted $700,000 to Patrick Pearson, who walks with a limp because of the December 2014 attack during the Eagles-Cowboys game at Lincoln Financial Field.

The decision says property owners aren’t liable for harm to their invited visitors from criminal actions by third parties unless the property owners have voluntarily agreed to protect them.

An Eagles’ lawyer declined comment.

A lawyer for another defendant, security firm Executive Services Management, says it paid a portion of the award to Pearson last year.

