COVID-19 Working Capital Access program provides relief to hundreds of additional businesses

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Dennis Davin announced on Monday that 173 companies in 39 counties have received $14 million in funding during the third round of the Covid-19 Working Capital Access Program.

The latest round of funding supports restaurants, wellness centers, wineries and breweries, consulting firms, salons and spas, and others. More than $37 million has been given to businesses thus far.

“As we look forward to the reopening of our economy, we are thrilled to distribute additional CWCA loans to over 150 companies, including several that fall within counties which will be entering the yellow phase of mitigation efforts within the next week,” Davin said in a release. “The Wolf Administration remains committed to supporting the state’s small businesses as we navigate COVID-19 together.”

A list of approved projects can be found here .

Gov. Tom Governor Wolf announced in late March that the Commonwealth Financing Authority authorized the transfer of $40 million to the Small Business First Fund for CWCA.

PIDA made $61 million available to provide loans of $100,000 or less to for-profit businesses with 100 or fewer full-time employees.

PIDA continues to review applications and is actively working with DCED’s Certified Economic Development Organizations to distribute CWCA loan funds.