HOLLSOPPLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating the fatal shootings of two cows at a farm in Somerset County.

Two Hereford cows were shot with a rifle while in a pasture sometime between 6 p.m. Friday and 6:30 a.m. Saturday, WTAJ-TV reported, citing a state police news release.

One cow was found dead. The second cow was pregnant and walked up to the farmer “crying” in pain before she fell dead, police said in the news release.

Combined, the cows were valued at $3,800.