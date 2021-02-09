CT Man charged for allegedly traveling to Pennsylvania to engage in sexual act with a minor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced the indictment of a Connecticut man on February 3, for transportation with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and a similar charge.

Christopher Capozza, 39, of Newington, Connecticut, is facing multiple charges for allegedly traveling to Pennsylvania in order to engage in a sexual act with a minor, and transporting the minor back to Connecticut and Massachusetts in order to engage in criminal sexual activity between July and October of 2020.

The maximum penalties Capozza could face under federal law for these offenses is life imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment and a fine.