‘Cute, I am’: Newborns at Pennsylvania hospital dressed as Baby Yoda

PITTSBURGH (WHTM) – The force is strong with some newborns at a Pennsylvania hospital.

Babies at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital in Pittsburgh donned costumes inspired by the world’s favorite “Mandalorian” character, “Baby Yoda”, but with a hint of holiday cheer.

They were dressed in knitted Santa hats with pointy green ears and wore shirts that said “Cute, I am” or “Merry, I must be,” inspired by how Yoda speaks.

Patty Genday, chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services, told “Good Morning America” the newborns are going to be the “force of our future.”

“Nobody likes to see anything more than a beautiful baby in a cute little outfit, so we routinely dress them up based on the time of year or the occasion we may be celebrating,” Genday said.

The knitted wear was crocheted by a registered nurse at the women’s hospital, Caitlin Pechin, who has made a variety of adorable costumes for newborns.

In the past, Pechin has knitted outfits like ugly Christmas sweaters, and red sweaters and sneakers inspired by Mister Rogers’ classic look.