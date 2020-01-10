BROOKVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities say they have enough evidence to charge two central Pennsylvania teenagers videotaped while abusing a wounded deer.

The Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office announced charges were filed Friday against both teens, WTAJ-TV reports.

It was not immediately clear what charges were filed. The district attorney’s office declined further comment.

WTAJ-TV reports one of the teens is the stepson of Brookville’s police chief.

The video posted on social media was apparently recorded on the opening day of the rifle deer season. It shows the teens kicking the wounded deer in the face and torturing the animal after shooting it.

The video garnered a lot of attention. An online petition calling on authorities to prosecute the teens has more than 720,000 signatures.