DA: Child services worker recruited client for prostitution

MEDIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities say a child services caseworker in southeastern Pennsylvania pressured a mother with children in foster care into acts of prostitution.

Candace Talley, 27, of Sicklerville, New Jersey, is charged with felony counts of human trafficking, racketeering and promoting prostitution and misdemeanor counts of official oppression and criminal coercion.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said Talley was working for Children and Youth Services when she coerced the woman into prostitution for her own personal gain and with the promise of a favorable custody recommendation.

Stollsteimer said Talley also promised the woman that she would falsify any drug tests to ensure a favorable recommendation regarding the children’s’ placement.

Authorities said Talley’s role in an extensive prostitution ring was to enlist women to work as prostitutes, drive them to and from jobs, and collect more than 25% of the money they received.