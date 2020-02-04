Live Now
DA: Shootings by police officers in Allentown justified

Pennsylvania

by: The Associated Press

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) – An eastern Pennsylvania prosecutor says a pair of shootings by police officers that wounded two men in Allentown in late December were justified.

In the first case, a man was shot during a six-hour standoff that began on Christmas night and during which authorities said multiple shots were fired at officers.

In the second case, a man alleged to have been carrying a replica handgun was shot by an officer responding to a Dec. 29 street fight.

Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin said that in both cases, the officers were justified in using deadly force to protect themselves and/or other officers.

