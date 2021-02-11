DCNR providing more State Park campsites allowing Pets in 2022

HARRISBURG, PA. (WHTM) — Pet lovers, rejoice! The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) announced Thursday that a number of Pennsylvania state parks will allow pets at new campsites beginning next year.

“We’re getting the word out early that more than 130 new sites at six state parks will be ‘pet friendly’ next year because we know many of our campers like to plan their stays well in advance,” Dunn said. “Both our ‘Pet Camping’ and ‘Dogs in Cabins’ programs have expanded slowly and cautiously as park officials gauge camper acceptance and pet owner compliance. We know many of our campers say their park stays are enhanced by the presence of pets.”

During the 2022 camping season, new campsites will allow camping with pets at the following state parks: Cook Forest, Clarion County, (15 sites); French Creek, Berks County, (two cabins); Poe Valley, Centre County, (13); Prince Gallitzin State Park, Cambria County, (82 in Hickory and Birch loops); Pymatuning, Crawford County, (number to be determined); and R.B. Winter, Union County, (26 sites and one cottage).

Since its inception in 2001, “Pet Camping” has expanded to include all parks that offer camping. An exception is Cherry Springs State Park, Potter County.

The DCNR stresses owners to comply with many program regulations, governing leashing.

Barking and other noise will be monitored and campers can bring a maximum of two pets when they are the size of a cat or larger. Aggressive behavior and proper cleanup and disposal of feces is essential.

Don’t ruin your trip with a violation that could require campers to remove their animals from park grounds.

Campers can pay fees at the time of reservation which will cover added maintenance and program costs at participating parks. Fees are $5 per night for dogs in cabins, deluxe cottages and yurts; $3 per night for standard camping cottages; and $2 per night for campsites.