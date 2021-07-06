Deadline approaching for Pa. parents to have children repeat school year

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new state law gives parents the power to choose whether their children will advance to the next grade or be held back to catch up with interrupted learning caused by the COVID pandemic.

The optional year was a part of Act 66 of 2021. The choice is only for the upcoming 2021-22 school year.

Parents who want to opt their children in the additional year must complete and return a standardized form to their school district before July 15.

You can find the form along with a list of frequently asked questions and more information through the link here.