Deadline approaching to request business exemptions

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Under the governor’s orders, only life-sustaining businesses are allowed to be open right now — but there is some debate over exactly what that means.

If you want to apply for a waiver, the deadline is Friday.

Physical locations of non-life sustaining businesses have been closed since March 19. The list of what’s allowed is fairly extensive, going industry by industry.

But there is some room for questioning.

As of Wednesday night, the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) received nearly 35,000 requests for exemptions, roughly 3% of all businesses in the commonwealth.

“There’s a third that are under consideration, there’s a third that probably aren’t going to be under consideration and then there’s a third that already qualify but they think they have to apply,” said David Black, president and CEO of the Harrisburg Regional Chamber and CREDC.

5,609 applications have been approved, while 8,662 have been denied. 8,116 were submitted for activities where a waiver isn’t required.

In a statement, DCED says:

“When the exemption process began, the commonwealth was the only state to implement a process that allowed businesses to obtain clarification about their life-sustaining status or to seek exemptions from the closure orders. More than 13,000 businesses have remained open in some capacity, while still employing important social distancing and other mitigation measures needed to slow the spreading of COVID-19, because of the commonwealth’s process. The Department of Community and Economic Development has endeavored to respond promptly and consistently to each request despite the challenges presented by the volume of requests and outreach, and the department to refine the process which, again, was developed to respond to this health crisis, to improve response time and predictability.”

Black says early on, there was a lot of push back from businesses, but he’s seeing less of that as the number of COVID-19 cases increase.

“I don’t think people were aware that the governor was going to shut off consideration of waivers on Friday, but now everyone is aware of it so I think that there’s a rush to try to get some things in,” Black said.

The DCED asks that businesses not apply for a waiver more than once because they haven’t received a response.

The department says it’s reviewing each request and responding based on balancing public safety while ensuring the continued delivery of critical infrastructure services and functions.

“There are certain segments that I think have been rationally pushing to get waivers, construction industry most notably, because it does make sense you can be on a job site. You’re social distancing just by the nature of the work,” Black said.

After you submit an application, you must remain closed until a decision is made and you’re notified by email.

Black says once the number of COVID-19 cases start to decrease, “Maybe we can start to ramp up businesses a little bit at a time, but for right now, that’s the reality and people are going to have to do the best they can with it. It would be nice to see some commerce out there, but safety always has to come first.”

If you have questions about what businesses are considered “life sustaining” or need guidance about businesses that are authorized to be open, the department has been updating a Frequently Asked Questions document.

All exemption requests must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, April 3.