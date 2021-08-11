Deadline for Pennie’s health insurance just around the corner

(WHTM) — The deadline to sign up for health insurance through Pennie is almost here. It’s been around two years since Pennsylvania started its own health insurance marketplace.

News delivered to your inbox: subscribe to abc27’s daily and breaking news newsletters

On Wednesday, August 11, both the Wolf administration and Bryan Cutler, speaker of the house, touted Pennie’s accomplishments at the Pennsylvania capitol.

They say there have been more than 300,000 enrollees.

“Pennie is the only source of financial assistance for Pennsylvanians accessing coverage through the individual market which often makes the difference for individuals and families having coverage or going without which we know is all the more important as we continue to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic,” Jessica Altman, Pennsylvania insurance commissioner, said.

The deadline is August 15 to sign up on Pennie to get coverage for this year.