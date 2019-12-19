Deadly listeria outbreak from store-bought hard-boiled eggs

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning consumers to throw away store-bought hard-boiled eggs due to a deadly Listeria outbreak.

The CDC says the eggs have made seven people in five states sick, including four who had to be hospitalized and one person in Texas died. A newborn was infected while its mother was pregnant, but the baby survived. The illnesses were reported in Florida, Maine, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Texas.

The fresh hard-boiled eggs produced from Almark Foods of Gainesville, Ga., were sent to foodservice operators nationwide. They have not been recalled but due to the possible presence of Listeria, the CDC is warning against selling, serving or using the eggs to make other products.

According to the CDC retailers and foodservice operators should know who supplies their bulk hard-boiled eggs. Consumers will not be able to tell if products they’ve purchased from stores contain these eggs, so it is important that people take precautions and throw them away. This does not affect eggs you bought at the store and then hard-boiled at home on your own. It only affects store-bought hard-boiled eggs and products that contain them.

People who are at higher risk for Listeria infection, such as pregnant women, newborns, adults 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems, are urged to throw away any store-bought hard-boiled eggs or products containing hard-boiled eggs. Throw them away regardless of where you bought them or their use-by date.

Consumers are also urged to ask restaurants if they know where their hard-boiled eggs come from. If the restaurant doesn’t know, don’t eat it.

For retailers and foodservice companies, this advice does not include Almark Foods hard-boiled eggs that were sold directly to consumers or any other brands of hard-boiled eggs or products made with hard-boiled eggs. It also does not include eggs that retailers or restaurants have hard-boiled on their own.