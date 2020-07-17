Death row inmate Eric Frein moves to Phoenix State Prison

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Death row inmate Eric Frein is in a new prison after receiving a stay of execution.

Frein ambushed two troopers outside the State Police Barracks in Pike County six years ago, killing Corporal Bryon Dickson and wounding another.

He was captured 48 days later.

On Wednesday Frein was moved to the Phoenix State Prison outside Philadelphia, which has a housing unit for death row inmates.

The last execution in Pennsylvania was in 1999.

The governor currently has a moratorium on the death penalty.

