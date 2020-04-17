Debate over reopening Pennsylvania economy

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Republicans are pushing to let businesses in some sectors get back to work if they can do so safely.

Governor Wolf says it’s too soon and the state would lose what it has gained if it tries to re-open too soon.

U.S. Senator Bob Casey shares the governor’s viewpoint and says we all should be guided by Doctor Fauci and the science.

“We shouldn’t be taking advice from public officials or business leaders at this time. We have to listen to the public health professionals because we have to win this war and the war is the war against the virus and stop the spread,” Casey said.

GOP lawmakers insist Governor Wolf has the most severe restrictions of any state in the nation.