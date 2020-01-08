Deer saved from icy Pennsylvania lake

SCRANTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Firefighters rescued a deer trapped on a frozen lake in northeastern Pennsylvania.

The deer fell through the ice on Mountain Lake in Scranton early Wednesday.

“We got a call for a deer with its hindquarters in the water,” Scranton firefighter Bill Walsh told WBRE-TV. “We came up here and, sure thing, there he is, right directly in the middle of the lake. So, we put on the cold water suit and basically had to pound our way through the ice to get to him.”

After nearly an hour, the deer was safely pulled from the lake and was able to walk away.

“Once I made it to him, I scooped him up and threw him on top of the ice,” Walsh said.

“As far as I know, the deer looks like he’s going to be alright,” Scranton police Sgt. Kevin Green said. “He has a fighting chance now that he’s out of the water. A little wet, but he took off running into the woods, so he has a fighting chance now.”