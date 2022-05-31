DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — After his ex-girlfriend turned him in to investigators, a man from Ridley Park, Delaware County, has pleaded guilty to charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to court documents.

According to court documents, Richard Michetti traveled to Washington, D.C. from his Pennsylvania home to attend a rally and listen to then-President Donald Trump speak. Then he walked to the Capitol building, and around 2:06 p.m. on Jan. 6, he texted his ex-girlfriend, referred to as “W1” in the court documents, that “it’s going down here we stormed the building they held us back with spray and teargas and paintballs.”

Other texts mentioned in the documents indicate that Michetti wanted to “stop the vote” because of “fraud.”

Michetti entered the Upper West Terrace Door with other rioters around 2:35 p.m., minutes after the door was first breached, court documents say. He took several videos in the Rotunda and sent two of them showing rioters inside the Capitol building to W1 about ten minutes later.

Michetti was part of a crowd trying to get past a line of Metropolitan Police Officers in the hallway by the Old Senate Chamber, documents say, where he yelled at police, briefly pinched the sleeve of an officer, and went into a stairwell off of the Senate hallway before being herded out by police.

The crowd Michetti was in was dispersed into the Rotunda, according to documents, where Michetti walked around until about 3 p.m. He reportedly yelled at police, “You are starting a civil war.”

After once attempting to leave before being pushed back inside the Rotunda by a second surge of rioters and coming up against a police line again, Michetti ultimately left the Capitol building around 3:15 or 3:20 p.m., the court documents say.

About an hour later, the court documents say Michetti texted W1, “If you can’t see the election was stolen you’re a moron.” There has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Michetti ultimately left the Capitol grounds around 5:30 p.m., according to the documents.

Court documents say that “Michetti willfully and knowingly entered the U.S. Capitol Building knowing that he did not have permission to do so. Michetti further admits that while inside the Capitol, he obstructed, influenced, and impeded an official proceeding, that is, a proceeding before Congress, specifically, Congress’s certification of the Electoral College vote.”

Michetti acknowledged the Statement of Offense in the court documents on May 27.