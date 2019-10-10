Deliveryman says fatal stabbing was self-defense

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – A bicycle deliveryman accused in the stabbing death of a real estate developer during a traffic confrontation in Philadelphia last year has pleaded not guilty.

Opening statements and testimony began Thursday in the trial of 22-year-old Michael White. He’s charged with voluntary manslaughter.

WCAU-TV reports prosecutors say White chose to kill 37-year-old Sean Schellenger over the dispute. Defense attorneys say White acted in self-defense after Schellenger attacked White and used a racist insult.

Jurors were shown video of the attack in court. A medical examiner testified Schellenger died of a single stab wound. She also said his blood alcohol content was more than double the legal limit.

A judge agreed Monday to a request by Philadelphia’s top prosecutor to drop a third-degree murder charge against White. White is also charged with obstruction and tampering.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)