Democrat concedes race for Pennsylvania appeals court seat

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A Democratic candidate for a pair of open Pennsylvania Superior Court seats is conceding that she lost the race after unofficial results showed her fewer than 17,000 votes behind the second-place finisher.

Amanda Green-Hawkins, a longtime steelworkers’ union lawyer from Pittsburgh, said in a statement Wednesday that there’s an insurmountable number of votes to overcome and that a recount won’t change the outcome.

The Associated Press hasn’t called the race.

The apparent winners of last week’s election are Philadelphia Judge Dan McCaffery, a Democrat who finished first, and Chester County prosecutor Megan King, a Republican.

The 15-seat court handles civil and criminal appeals from Pennsylvania’s county courts. The court currently has eight Republicans and six Democrats, with one vacancy and one Republican retiring.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.