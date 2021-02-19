DEP expanding EV charging network, adding 16 new fast charges across Pa.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced Friday, it is adding an additional 16 fast chargers for electric vehicles in high-traffic areas across Pennsylvania.

More than $936,000 in grant funding will be provided for the projects aiming to make electric vehicles more readily available to consumers.

“Our transportation decisions affect Pennsylvania today and tomorrow. We can turn in the direction of healthier air quality and slow down climate change by switching to electric vehicles, whether we’re government officials, business owners, school administrators, community leaders, or individual consumers,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell. “DEP is committed to supporting this choice by increasing public knowledge of electric vehicles, making it easier for consumers to find electric models, and helping to expand charging infrastructure.”

The DEP Driving PA Forward program encourages both local and long-distance drivers. The funding comes from the commonwealth’s share of the national settlement with Volkswagen Group of America for cheating on U.S. Environmental Protection Agency emissions tests.

The fast chargers will be constructed in the following locations:

Six fast-charging plugs will be constructed at Cedar Realty Trust-Quartermaster Plaza, 2300 West Oregon Avenue, Philadelphia.

Four fast-charging plugs at Albertsons Acme Market, 124 Morton Avenue, Ridley Township, Delaware County

Four fast-charging plugs at a Sheetz gas station/convenience store at 9002 University Boulevard, Moon Township, Allegheny County

Two fast-charging plugs in a mall parking lot at 100 N.W. End Boulevard, Quakertown Borough, Bucks County

The projects will also be additional stops in a network of highway segments that DEP and PennDOT are helping to develop into electric vehicle corridors for long-distance drivers.

Pennsylvania’s electric vehicle corridors will eventually have chargers located every 50 miles along the highway and no more than 5 miles from the road, with accompanying roadside signage.