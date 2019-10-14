Pennsylvania warns of measles exposure in Allentown

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – People who visited the Allentown area between Oct. 7 and Oct. 12 may have been exposed to measles, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said.

Locations and times when residents may have been exposed include:

7350 Office Building, 7350 Tilghman St., Allentown, PA, 18106 on October 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.;

1251 S. Cedar Crest Blvd. Office Building, main lobby of the building, Allentown, PA, on October 7 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:35 p.m.;

Quest Diagnostics, 1608 W. Allen St., Allentown, PA, on October 8 from 8:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.;

Lehigh Valley Hospital, 1200 S Cedar Crest Blvd, Allentown, PA 18103, on October 12 from 9:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. in the proximity of the Emergency Department.

“A patient in Lehigh Valley Hospital has a confirmed case of measles, which can be highly contagious,” Levine said in a statement:

“The Department of Health is working with the Allentown Health Bureau and Lehigh Valley Health Network to notify Pennsylvanians who were in these locations during the identified times and areas; however, if you have been properly immunized against measles, your risk of getting the disease is minimal. If you believe you might have been exposed and experience symptoms, please contact your health-care provider or call our toll-free hotline at 1-877-PA-HEALTH.”

Sixteen cases of measles have been confirmed in Pennsylvania in 2019 to date. The CDC reports that 1,250 cases have been reported in the United States and the most seen since 1992.

People most at risk include infants less than a year old, those who are unvaccinated, and those from low vaccination covered countries.

For more information on measles, visit the Department of Health website at www.health.pa.gov